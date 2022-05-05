Grouping to hold anti-Martha Chizuma demos on Friday

A group of Malawians who recently spoke against holding demonstrations at Ashok Nair’s residence, has organized demonstrations this Friday, May 6th, 2022 aiming at forcing authorities to fire Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General, Martha Chizuma.

The grouping calling itself “Nzika Zokhudzidwa” accuses Chizuma of breaching her oath of office following the leaked audio where she was heard telling a man isues regarding ongoing investigations at ACB.

According to Redson Munlo who is the chairperson for the group, it is necessary that Chizuma be immediately sacked claiming her act proves that she is not competent enough for her position at ACB.

Munlo who was speaking during a media briefing on Wednesday in the capital city, further said Chizuma needs to step down to pave way for thorough investigation by the Malawi Police Service into the leaked audio.

He further added that through the demonstrations, they want to present their concerns to the appointment authorities, Public Appointments Committee (PAC) and to the Malawi president as well.

“We will start our demonstrations Friday morning from Lilongwe community ground, we urge you Malawians to come and join us as we are fighting our course to protect our laws and supremacy of our land as we are going to the streets to protect the integrity of ACB office,” said Munlo.

The chairperson further added that after presenting their petition to the President through PAC, the demonstrators will proceed to ACB offices where they say they will present the same petition to Chizuma herself.

The development comes barely days when politician Bon Kalindo threatened to organize series of demonstrations to force Chizuma out of her office over the same leaked audio.