Bullets introduce player of the month award

In a bid to motivate players, Nyasa Big Bullets FC in partnership with Hubertus Clausius has introduced a player of the month award which will see the winner walking away with MK100,000 and a miniature.

This was disclosed during a joint press briefing between the club and the insurance blockers on Wednesday morning at the team’s offices in Blantyre.

According to Bullets’s Chief Administrative Officer Albert Chigoga, the monthly award has been introduced to ensure players perform beyond expectations in oder to improve the overall performance of the team in all the competitions it participates.

“We have introduced this monthly award to motivate the players so that they can perform exceptionally well to influence overall performance of the team in both the league and other competitions.”

“This will also promote products and services of Hurbetus Clausius through football as a whole and Nyasa Big Bullets games in particular,” he explained.

On the criteria used to select the winner, Chigoga said: “Using our 441 platform, participants will be sending messages of names of players who have performed to their preference and each SMS will cost MK50. After the voting, the messages will be counted on the first day of the following month in which the most outstanding player will be known and announced throughout the club’s social media platforms.”

Chigoga furthermore revealed that the voting is effective April 2022.

He also disclosed that top three participants who will send more messages will be rewarded with one gold shirt each courtesy of the partners.

“One person is allowed to send several messages to 441 as he/she likes in order to increase their chances of receiving an incentive.

“All messages will be counted and top three participants who will send more messages will be given a golf shirt each courtesy of Hubertus Clausius as an incentive,” he concluded.

On Hubertus Clausius’ part, Financial Director Malinda Chinyama encouraged Bullets supporters to welcome the development, saying there is a portion for the club in any payment made to the Insurance Blocker for their services.

“We need to encourage the supporters to support this initiative because any amount paid to Hubertus Clausius has a portion that will go to the club. On the other hand, we are really excited to partner the club to introduce this initiative and we also believe that we can come up with top five performers to award them and to motivate them.”

“This is also a two way thing because we will also be recognizing top five supporters by giving them t-shirts and complementary tickets to watch a Bullets match at the VIP because we know how important a supporter is to the club,” he said.