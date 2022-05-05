14-year-old boy commits suicide

A 14-year-old boy, Collen Mwafulirwa, of Salisbury Line in Mzuzu City committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his bedroom in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to the boy’s stepfather, Paul Chipeta, the boy used to report back home in late hours and it seems he (the deceased) got upset after he was confronted by his mother for his misbehaviour.

Chipeta said on the material day, the boy arrived home at around 20:00 hours and had his supper. Thereafter, they, as a family, roasted fresh maize before going to bed.

He said his wife advised the child against reporting home during late hours but the boy never showed he was upset by the advice.

In the morning, the father was surprised to note that his son was still in bed at the time he usually wakes up.

“I called him several times by name, but he did not respond. When I decided to force the door open, I found him hanging and reported [the matter] to police immediately,” said Chipeta.

Mzuzu Police Station Public Relations Officer, Paul Tembo, confirmed the incident saying the boy was found hanging on a rope in his bed room.

Mwafulirwa’s body was taken to Mzuzu Central Hospital for postmortem whose results were not yet out at the time of compiling this story.

Reported by Natasha Banda – Malawi News Agency