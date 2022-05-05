104 drivers fined K200,000 each for drink-driving

Blantyre Police collected over K21 million after fining 104 drivers K200,000 each for drink-driving during the long weekend from Friday 29 April to Tuesday 3 May, 2022.

According to Blantyre police publicist, Inspector Peter Mchiza, the development follows intensive traffic checks that were conducted in the city over the long weekend which started from Friday 29 April to Tuesday 3 May, during Labour Day and Eid Ul-Fitr holidays.

Inspector Mchiza said during the checks, about 104 motorists were arrested for driving their motor vehicles whilst drunk and amongst those fined, ten motorists were given additional charge of insulting police officer on duty.

He further said the culprits were fined K200,000 each which they duly paid and added that apart from these drunk drivers, police also arrested and fined many other motorists for failing to comply with various traffic regulations.

Though the city has not registered any accident over the long weekend, police said it is worrisome that there is increased cases of malpractices by many motorists.

“While police are happy that road accidents have reduced in the city, it is worrisome to learn that some motorists are still disobeying the law by indulging themselves into malpractices that may endanger their lives and other road users.

“According to Road Traffic Act, maximum penalty for those found guilty of the offence of drinking and driving is K200,000.00. Members are further encouraged to continue observing road traffic rules and regulations to prevent road accidents,” said Mchiza.

Mchiza further said that out of the 104 drivers who were arrested for the offence of drinking and driving, 18 are women while the rest are men and says the 10 motorists who were additionally charged for insulting police officers, were fined K20,000 each.