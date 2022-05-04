Pasuwa’s contract extended to 2024

Nyasa Big Bullets head coach Kalisto Pasuwa has signed a contract extension with the defending Super League and Airtel Top 8 Cup Champions until 2024.

Pasuwa’s deal expired by the end of the 2019 season after joining the club towards the end of 2018 season.

“I am very happy to extend my contract with Nyasa Big Bullets. Working with a team like Bullets has been very exciting especially this season where we have a new project and I wanted to see these youngsters becoming better and play senior football with maturity and with this extension, we hope everything will go well with the technical team I am having and we hope for the best for this year,” he told Bullets Media.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer Suzgo Nyirenda said Pasuwa’s contract extension is what everyone at the club was waiting for, saying his expertise will see Bullets achieving more especially from the project he has started.

“It is a testament to the qualities of the man that Kalisto Pasuwa’s passion and intelligent approach are now woven into the type of football we are playing as a club.

This is a good news to us and we are very excited to finally extend his stay with us and we are looking forward to achieving more with his expertise,” he said.

Since joining the club, Pasuwa has won three consecutive league titles, Two Charity Shield Cups and One Airtel Top 8 Cup.

He has promoted nine players from the Reserves to the main team namely Hassan Kajoke, Chimwemwe Idana, Charles Petro, Ernest Petro, Nickson Nyasulu, Kesten Simbi, Patrick Mwaungulu, Elias Missi, Yankho Singo and Thomson Magombo.

In the ongoing season, Bullets are second on the table with 20 points from eight games and are one of the two teams yet to register a defeat in the 2022 season.