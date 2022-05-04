Immigration officer, MDF soldier arrested for aiding Ethiopians to enter Malawi

Police in Karonga District are keeping in custody a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier and an Immigration Department officer for aiding Ethiopians to enter Malawi.

Norther Region Police spokesperson Maurice Chapola identified the MDF soldier as Brown Banda, 35, and the Immigration Officer as Daiton Msukwa aged 32.

Police have also arrested Kunje China aged 58 over the same offence.

Police received information that Kunje China was keeping five suspected foreigners in his house at Mwambero Village in the district.

Reacting to the tip, police found five men in the house of China who identified themselves to be from Ethiopia and entered Malawi without travelling documents.

Kunje China mentioned Brown Banda and Daiton Msukwa as being the ones who brought the five Ethiopians to his house.

China and five Ethiopians were arrested at the scene while Banda and Msukwa were arrested afterwards.

The Malawian suspects are answering the charge of aiding illegal entry contrary to Section 36 (1) (a) of Immigration Act while five Ethiopians are answering the charge of illegal entry contrary to section 21 (1) as read with Section D of Immigration Act.

Currently, number of illegal immigrants arrested by Karonga Police has reached 36 over the past seven days.

Brown Banda is from Chikwekwe Village, Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba District, Kunje China hails from Mwambero Village while Daiton Msukwa comes from Mwakasungula Village both from Paramount Chief Kyungu in Karonga District.