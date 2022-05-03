Man steals his own vehicle from police station, kills woman

Police in Blantyre are searching for Idrissa Daudi, 25, a butcherman at Chilobwe who stole his own car from Chilobwe Police Station and sped away but ended up hitting to death a woman who was at her house.

Blantyre Police Spokesperson Peter Mchiza said the incident happened yesterday when the man took advantage of a fracas at Chilobwe Police Station to steal the vehicle.

On Sunday, 1 May 2022, Daudi was driving a motor vehicle registration number SA 8520 Toyota Corolla without a driving license near Mtonga B in Zingwangwa and was caught by police.

Police impounded the motor vehicle and ordered him to pay a fine and produce a licence for him to get back his car.

The car keys were kept by Police together with the car.

Yesterday, there were running battles at Chilobwe Police between the police and the general public, where community members were demanding for the release of the murder suspect.

“Daudi pretended to be among the angry mob and sneaked into his car which was kept at the police unit by using his spare key and started speeding away.

“While running away, he missed the road and swerved to the left side of the road where he hit Mrs Gladys Nyirenda who was at her house and she died instantly.

“Daudi got out of the car and run away,” Mchiza said.

Meanwhile, Police have launched manhunt for Idrissa Daudi and when he is found, he will likely be charged with the offence of murder.

Police have since reminded members of the general public to always respect the rule of law.

Idrissa Daudi, comes from Chilobwe in the area of Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre District.