Mzuzu derby ends goalless

Ekwendeni Hammers and Moyale Barracks FC played out a goalless Mzuzu derby in the Tnm Super League at Mzuzu Stadium on Monday.

Both sides missed clear chances and goalkeepers also did well to stop the ball from going into into their net.

At the end of regulation time it was Ekwendeni Hammers 0-0 Moyale.

In a post-match interview, Moyale Barracks coach Prichard Mwansa said his boys played well.

“We played very well especially in the second half. We really attacked very quickly, but we missed a lot of chances. We came here for points so it has happened and it’s gone but really we fought for three points but it’s gone,” said Mwansa.

He added that the referee and assistants also handled the game well and they know their job.

In his remarks, Hammers assistant coach Luckson Mauluka Nyoni said they were using young stars that’s why they were a bit shaky but they created chances.

“Most of our boys are young, maybe they were a bit shaky and we lacked composure in front of the goal, but the good thing is that we created many chances so we will work on that and I believe we will find goals in our next match,” he said.

Moyale are still on position 13, four steps from bottom with 7 points from 9 games, while Hammers who were playing home are on position nine with 10 points from 8 games so far played.

Moyale’s next assignment is against Karonga United on Saturday at home while Hammers will play away.