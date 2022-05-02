Balaka youths in drive to save environment

Balaka based youths under the banner ”Springs of Hope” have embarked on a drive to save the district’s deteriorating environment whilst empowering themselves socio-economically.

Balaka district is known for being one of the hotspots of climate change based natural disasters due to the increase in environmental degradation in the district.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, the organization’s Executive Director Kumbukani Mamba emphasized that investing necessary skills and knowledge in various cross cutting issues rocking the country is required if the youths are to achieve a meaningful socio-economic development.

“It’s very unfortunate that youths in the country continue to face numerous socio-economic challenges despite representing a large section of the country’s population,” he said.

He added that the youths have the capacity to change the status quo if they are given a platform to showcase their potential instead of just waiting for handouts and the Government to change their economic status.

Mamba added that it is high time the youths were empowered with relevant skills so that they can be self-reliant.

Currently, the organization is implementing a climate change Governance project with support from the National Democratic Institute under “The Next Generation Leaders Academy” fellowship which aims at raising awareness and coordination of climate action in Balaka district.

Among other interventions, the organization is spearheading the youth’s involvement in environmental management by conducting tree planting exercises and turning various waste into usable products like mats, baskets, travelling bags. The products are later sold thereby empowering the young people economically.

Despite making such positive steps, the organization is financially crippled as such it is relatively hard to reach out to as many people as possible. Mamba has since called upon the corporate world and other well-wishers to provide financial and technical support so that the organization can expand the number of beneficiaries.

The organization was founded in 2020 by Balaka based youths and they work on a voluntary basis.