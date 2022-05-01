Police arrest five over robberies in Lilongwe

Lingadzi Police detectives in Lilongwe last night raided Mtandire and Mtsiriza townships where they arrested a gang of five criminals accused of breaking into homes and attacking people on roads within the city.

The five are connected to a spate of robberies in Area 47, Area 14 Junction and a robbery that happened at Tafika Lodge along BNS drive in the month of April 2022.

Police received complaints from some Lilongwe residents that there are criminals who have been attacking people in their homes and passers by within the City robbing them of various valuable items.

Lingadzi CID team after gathering inteligence, on the night of April 30, 2022 conducted a raid in Mtandire and Mtsiliza where they arrested a gang of criminals in question.

Upon being arrested, the suspects led Lingadzi police detectives to the houses in Area 47 where they stole assorted items in the month of April, 2022. The suspects also led police detectives to places they sold some of the stolen items where recoveries have been made.

Police invite all victims of the same to go to Lingadzi Police Station for identification of the suspects.

Police investigations continue to make more recoveries of the stolen items and arrest all criminals involved.