Moyale, Hammers meet in Mzuzu derby

Moyale Barracks and Ekwendeni Hammers will meet this afternoon in the Tnm Super League to crown the king of the city of Mzuzu.

Both teams are coming from losses and are looking to bounce back and collect points.

Moyale are in the relegation zone while Hammers are in midtable position in the first round of the league.

Speaking on Friday, coach for Moyale Barracks Prichard Mwansa said his side is looking forward to winning the game.

“We are set as usual, and we want to make sure that we win the game. We trained well and we were looking at mistakes that we were making in past games and now everything is just well,” said Mwansa.

His counterpart Etson Kadenge, Hammers coach, said his side is the best side to beat Moyale.

“I told my boys to put more effort and win the game, this is Mzuzu derby so every team will need to win the game, all in all let us wait and see,” he said.

Moyale are on position 13, with 6 points from 8 games so far played, while Hammers have 9 points from 7 games and are on position 9.