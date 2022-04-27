Digitalization to improve service delivery

President Lazarus Chakwera says his government wants service delivery to be digitalised in order for the country to operate in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) as adopted by the United Nations (UN).

He made the remarks Tuesday when he visited the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) at Capital Hill in Lilongwe to appreciate how the Unit is supporting public service delivery.

He said for digitalisation to be fully realized, there is need for all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to work together.

“The next two weeks will be very critical because MDAs will be pulling together all issues in order for us to move ahead. In order for our development agenda to be achieved we need to have a coordinated effort where MDAs are speaking to each other,” he said.

PDU Head, Colleen Zamba, said President Chakwera’s visit to PDU demonstrates his commitment towards transforming public service delivery.

Zamba described the president’s visit as an encouragement to stakeholders who will be installing a focused digital lab in the next two weeks.

PDU was launched in October, 2021 to track down progress of implementation of the Tonse Alliance campaign promises in the MDAs

By Patrick Ndawala & Moses Nyirenda – Malawi News Agency