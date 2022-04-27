Blantyre set for Motor Show on Saturday

Preparations for the much anticipated Blantyre Motor Show which is scheduled to happen on Saturday 30th April, 2022, are at an advanced stage.

According to one of the organizers of the show Alinane Njolomole, the motor show which will be held at Limbe Country Club is a corporate family event that intends to attract people’s attention to corporate automotive sector.

Njolomole said that the event which will be graced by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mark Katsonga Phiri, is a magnificent spectacle of Motor Vehicle dealers, Spare part shops and garages who will on the day showcase their services.

The organizers further said that people planning on attending the event should also expect a superb event which will be spiced up by music from Phyzix, by bike stunts and by test drives. The entry fee for this even is K2000 which has been reduced to increase people’s participation.

Njolomole further articulated that the organizing team is leaving no stone unturned by making sure that the inaugural event should leave memorable experiences to consumers and all the participating companies.

“The Blantyre Motor Show promises to be a spectacular display. Blantyre boosts of Malawi’s High end corporate world, as such expectations are high from participating companies.

“It’s about experiential marketing, Brands can conduct raffles, Promotions and product displays right in front of consumers, TV audience and increasing potential clientele. The target clientele includes procurement managers, senior executives, entrepreneurs, and Government officials,” said Njolomole.

He further explained that the show which has been organized by Lilongwe Motor Show Limited Company in Partnership with International Dealerships, will be first of its kind to be held in Blantyre since 2016, as the company has been holding such events in Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, National Bank of Malawi and CFAO Motors have been unveiled as partners of the event and they joined other Banks, Insurance Companies, Car and Motor cycle clubs as some of the well-known exhibitors that will feature demonstrations at the show.

According to the organizers, part of the money collected as gate fees, will go towards helping flood victims in Chikwawa and Nsanje districts who were greatly affected as a result of cyclone Ana and Gombe.