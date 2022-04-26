Zomba to host Inter-Club Kickboxing Championship

The lnter-Club Kickboxing Championship will be held at Chinamwali Sports Complex on Sunday, when competitors under different categories will tussle with each other to win a tour of Zimbabwe next month.

Kickboxing Association of Malawi, General Secretary Bright Limani, told Malawi24 that competitors weighing over 74kgs and those under 52, 57 and 69kgs will participate in the lnter-Club Kick Boxing Championship.

He said winners will have an opportunity to represent Malawi in Zimbabwe at the end of May this year.

Limani added that all preparations for the kickboxing competition in Zomba are at advanced stage as competitors are ready to display skills in the game. He therefore asked individuals and families from Zomba and other districts to turn up for the kickboxing event.

“Let me appeal to Zomba City residents and individuals and families from other areas to come and watch the kick boxing, you will appreciate,” said Limani.

“Let people of goodwill and companies come forward to promote the kickboxing through sponsorship,” the General Secretary appealed.

The KickBoxing Association of Malawi has sponsored the May 1 show at Chinamwali Sports arena to set the pace.