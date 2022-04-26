CDEDI puts on hold 4th May vigils

Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has put on hold vigils the organization planned to conduct on 4th May aimed to force President Lazarus Chakwera to fire the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Steven Kayuni, Attorney General (AG) Thabo Chikaka-Nyirenda and Inspector General (IG) of Malawi Police Services (MPS) George Kainja .

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa made the statement on Tuesday during a press briefing which the organization conducted in Lilongwe.

Speaking with reporters, Namiwa said that the decision has been made after the High Court sitting in Lilongwe stayed the ruling by the Mzuzu Magistrate court, which sanctioned the Malawi Police to investigate Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Martha Chizuma, pending a review of the ruling which means that Chizuma is free to continue conducting her business as ACB Director and in other words DDP Kayuni, AG Nyirenda and IG Kainja have been ordered to take their hands off the ACB Director and by extension any attempt to touch her would be a clear case of contempt of court.

“We nevertheless, would like to challenge Dr Chakwera to prove that his leadership is not captured, by ordering the immediate arrest and prosecution of individuals who recorded and leaked Martha Chizuma telephone conversation, since this is illegal and punishable by law. Once again, we would like to warn President Chakwera that no evil will be allowed to triumph over the current ACB Director, and any attempts to do so is waging war against Malawians,” he said.

He went on to say that having failed with illegal amnesty, the leaked phone conversation and recent criminal charges against the ACB Director, the president wants to fire the trio, on the guise of poor working relationship but they know that Chakwera’s target is Chizuma whose work the AG and DPP have tried so hard to put spanners into.

He also said that president Chakwera has mastered the art of saying one thing in the public and doing completely the opposite from behind the scenes which is dragging the high office into total disrepute to say the least.

According to Namiwa, President Chakwera’s insinuations and pronunciations during the television press briefing held on Monday is showing all the clear signs of a captured leader who is bent at nothing but ready to shield corrupt individuals.

He then said that they are challenging president Chakwera to stop insulting the intelligent and minds of Malawians with hide and seek games regarding the ongoing Anti-Corruption Beareau (ACB) investing involving business person Zuneth Sattar.