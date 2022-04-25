Malawians in New York pledge support for Malawi

Malawians living in New York, United States of America (USA) have reaffirmed their continued support to the development of Malawi, saying they feel indebted to their home land.

Representative for the Diaspora Community in New York, Cliffton Bobe, made the assurance Sunday when Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima hosted members of the community at the Lotte New York Palace.

The Vice President is in New York to attend the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Summit which runs from April 25 to 28.

Bobe said the Diaspora Community is committed to contributing to national development through investment and creation of new jobs and asked the leadership to continue creating conducive environments for them to connect more with Malawi and play their role in development.

“We appreciate the manner in which government supports us and we would like to assure the leadership that we will always remember that we are Malawians and Malawi needs us in its development,” said Bobe.

In his remarks, the Vice President commended the Diaspora Malawians for their continued interest in Malawi’s development, further inviting them to be part of a mindset change project that Malawi needs to undergo for sustainable development to blossom.

“In order to deal with this we need everyone to take part because the government alone cannot manage. That is why every Malawian needs to take the role in their hands, and this we would like to invite people like you who have been exposed to other cultures to be part of this expedition to redeem our countrys future,” he said.

The Vice President said Goverment is committed to work with the Diaspora Community in development saying there would be more engagements through the Mission in New York and all missions and all missions across Malawi’s diplomatic relations.

By Sam Majamanda – Malawi News Agency