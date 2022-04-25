Five Catholic nuns take first vows in Lilongwe

Five Catholic nuns belonging to Congregation of Charity of Ottawa took their first vows on Saturday in Lilongwe where Archbishop George Desmond Tambala of the Lilongwe Archdiocese called on the nuns to serve the Lord with dedication.

During the Holly mass in Area 51at Congregation’s Chapel, the Archbishop further called on the five nuns to put God first in the course of their duties and to maintain strong faith in time of difficulties.

“In everything you do, make sure you put God first and never give satan room to tamper with you,” the Archbishop added as he dwelled much on the gospel according to St John Chapter 1 from verses 45 through to 61 where one of the disciples tells fellow discples that he met Jesus Christ.

He therefore called on the nuns to meet Jesus and be in him in the course of their ministry and further appealed to them to deepen their faith in God throughout their life.

“Let God’s glory be in you so that others should in turn receive salvation,” said the Archbishop.

He also thanked parents of the nuns for encouraged their them to serve the Lord in their life time.

“Let me thank all the parents for allowing and guiding your daughters to serve the Lord by joining the Congregation of Charity of Ottawa,” he added

Mother Superior of the Charity of Ottawa Congregation in Malawi, Sister Gloria Tenthani said was pleased with the vows because the vows of the five nuns has increased the number of nuns under the Congregation of Charity of Ottawa to 51.

Sister Tenthani therefore wished the five nuns best regards saying she will keep on praying for them to keep their faith in God throughout their ministry.

She therefore called on girls that wish to join Charity of Ottawa Congregation to work hard in their studies because the congregation is open to them and that they should open up by showing their interests and intentions to priests or sisters at their respective parishes and ask them how they should get admitted to the ministry.

She also applauded all the parents for allowing their daughters to join the Congregation of Charity of Ottawa.

“Let me thank all the parents that allowed their daughters to serve the Lord in their life time in the Charity of Ottawa Congregation,'” Sister Gloria added.

The five Catholic nuns that took their vows in Lilongwe Archdiocese on Saturday are Sister Regina Bout, Sister Susan Mtezuma, Sister Sarah Kwenda, Sister Bezita Jericho and Sister Aida Francis. They have been sent to various parishes such as Kagwa, Kachebere, and Ludzi Hospital.