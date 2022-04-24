South African driver in Malawi Police custody over Chamba

A South African driver identified as Trust Hlengeni Masingi, 43, is still in police custody in Dedza after he was arrested on Friday for being found with Cannabis Sativa (Chamba).

Dedza Police Deputy Spokesperson Sergeant Cassim Manda says the suspect will be taken to court on Monday morning.

Masingi was arrested after being found with 112 bags of the illegal drug weighing 50 kilograms each. He also had 30 bags of rice husks in his 30-tonne truck.

The suspect comes from Denniotln area in Limpopo in South Africa.

He is facing the charge of being found with Chamba which usually attracts a fine of about K200,000 or 12 months in prison if a convict fails to pay the fine.