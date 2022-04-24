Man jailed 7 years for possessing ivory worth K7.2 million in Blantyre

The Principal Resident Magistrate’s Court in Blantyre on April 21, 2022 sentenced a 29-year-old man, Chifundo Gwazantini, to 7 years in prison with hard labour for being found in possession of four pieces raw Ivory worth K7.2 million.

Blantyre Police Station deputy spokesperson Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama said the court through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Justice Manolo heard that on December 16, 2021 the convict was offering for sale four pieces of Ivory worth K7, 256, 590.00 at Manase Township in Blantyre.

The matter was reported to Blantyre Police Station who rushed to the scene and arrested suspect

The accused was charged with an offence of being found in possession of listed species without licence or valid certificate of ownership contrary to Section 86 (1) as read with Section 110 B (b) of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

In his submission, state prosecutor Sub Manolo asked the court to give the accused a stiffer sentence as a deterrent to other would- be offenders.

Passing sentence, Principal Resident Magistrate Godfrey Balaka concurred with the state’s submission and sentenced Gwazantini to 7 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Gwazantini comes from Msakambewa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Dzoole in Dowa District.