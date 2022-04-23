Soldiers in battle for points

Two army sides, Moyale Barracks and Mafco, will fight for three points in the Tnm Super League at Chitowe Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking on Friday, Prichard Mwansa Moyale Barracks football team coach said he knows how Mafco play and their tactics.

“We played them during pre-season friendly game and we beat them, we know them we studied their play and it’s time to play them. My boys are ready to fight until the last whistle of the game, I told them not to follow Mafco’s ping pong type of football,” said Mwansa.

Sterio Gondwe, coach for Mafco, said both teams are good teams but at the end of the game the best will carry the day.

“We are coming from a win against TN Stars but we will not underrate our colleagues,” said Gondwe.

Moyale have won two games out of six so far played and are on position 11 with got 6 points, while Mafco have 5 points from six games played and are on position 12.