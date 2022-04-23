Six die in Ntcheu after truck collides with minibus

Six people have died following a collision involving a minibus and a truck along the M1 road stretch in Ntcheu.

The accident occurred at Katsalam’bande near Biriwiri on the M1 road stretch in Ntcheu.

Ntcheu Police Station Spokesperson, Rabecca Ndiwate said the accident occurred after the driver of Isuzu 400 Van, CA 9896 encroached the other lane of the road and the truck collided with a Toyota Hiace Minibus registration number KK8426 which was coming the opposite the direction.

Following the impact, six people died after sustaining injuries while several other sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at Ntcheu District Hospital.

In Machinga, a student from Verity Private Secondary Schoola has died and six others have been admitted at Machinga district hospital after being involved in an accident.

The students were in a lorry coming from a sport event. The lorry overturned this afternoon along Chikwewo and Mpiri road.

Machinga district health office spokesperson Clifton Ngozo said 17 people were taken to the hospital where eleven have been treated as outpatients, while six have been admitted as they sustained serious injuries.