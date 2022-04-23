Shocking! Influencer facing rape allegations

One of the Malawi’s renowned social media influencer is facing accusations of defiling an under age child.

Tweets Malawi24 could not independently verify say the influencer who we can not publicly name for legal reasons has been a trending topic on different social media in these past few weeks.

However, the influential is currently inactive on social media and has neither responded to our questions nor commented on the said allegations.

Gist that your famous tweep knacked and used a 16year old girl for sex, made her fall for him and ghosted her💔 y’all just heartless I swear — Favorite Papii👅💰🇲🇼🇿🇦 (@ThatTiko) April 23, 2022

If I recall correctly, this isn’t the first time that name has been associated with young girls. If it quacks like a duck… — Scarlett (@CarolineA_M) April 23, 2022

The influencer has previously been accused of using “questionable” strategies for clout including creating fictitious stories. The influential is said to have coerced to child, aged 16, into a sexual relationship.

Malawi police is yet to comment on the allegations.

I am well – Pemphero Mphande

On a different story, Pemphero Mphande who claimed that a prophecy had been made of him dying on the 22nd of April, 2022, says he is well and alive. Pemphero posted an update on Facebook about his fate.

“I am WELL and ALIVE. The past week has been emotionally tormenting for me and my family. I received over 10,000 messages of love, prayers and support from my fans from all over the world. Reading some of these comforted me. I say thank you!” said Pemphero on his page.

He has thanked everyone who has been praying for him.