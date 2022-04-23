President Chakwera becomes Maputo citizen

President Lazarus Chakwera was on Friday declared a Maputo citizen at an event held at the city’s municipality offices.

Speaking during the handover of a symbolic key as evidence of the citizenship, Maputo City Mayor His Worship Eneas Comiche said the gesture will cement the already existing ties for the benefit of the two countries.

He said the citizens of Maputo recognise Chakwera’s efforts through his performance and progress made in taking Malawi to greater heights since he was voted into power about two years ago.

“This key symbolises honour to the respected men of Africa who have fought for their people. It underscores that the city of Maputo welcomes President Chakwera as its citizen and symbolises the opening of our country to the President of Malawi,” said Comiche.

In his acceptance speech, President Chakwera said he felt honored to be accorded as such saying Maputo is every visitor’s dream due to its magnificent sight of towering structures with sound commerce and productivity.

“Maputo is not a city to read or hear about, but a phenomenon to experience and I am proud to hold a copy of its key which I intend to put to good use in encouraging as many friends as I can to pay this historical city a visit,” said Chakwera.

Maputo City covers a stretch of 3000 square kilometers with 3767 habitants per square kilometers. During rush hour, the city has two million people against the permanent 1.1 million habitats.

President Chakwera also visited the Mozambican Parliament where he met the National Speaker Her Excellency Esperanca Laurinda Nhiuane Biass and exchanged gifts as a symbol of unity between Malawi and Mozambique.

Reported by Loness Gwazanga