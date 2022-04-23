Man jailed 12 years for possessing K575,000 in fake banknotes

The First Grade Magistrate’s court sitting at Dwangwa in Nkhotakota District yesterday sentenced 24-year-old Yesaya Quoto to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour after he was found guilty of possessing fake K5,000 banknotes amounting to K575,000.

The court heard through police prosecutors, Sub Inspector Thoko Juziwel and Sergeant Edwin Wala, that Quoto was found with the said counterfeit currency on March 28, 2022.

During this day, he was trying to make money transaction through TNM Mpamba to Ketrina Chiphwanya who is an Airtel Money Agent at Dwangwa trading centre.

Chiphwanya got suspicious with the K5,000 bank notes amounting to K60,000 given to her for transaction. She informed her friends about the suspicion and they took the matter to Nkhunga Police Station along with the suspect.

Upon searching Quoto, detectives found additional K115,000 notes bearing one Serial number AA7915614. This led to his arrest.

Further police inquiries led to seizure of gadgets which were suspected to have been used for money manufacturing. The items were found in his shop located at Kande trading centre in Nkhata Bay District.

Later, Quoto was charged with three counts of illegal possession of counterfeit currency notes contravening section 366, unlawful possession of implements for forgery contravening section 374(b) and forgery of currency notes contravening section 357 of the Penal Code.

In court, he was convicted following his own plea of guilty to all three counts levelled against him.

In submission, prosecutor Juziwel prayed with court to give meaningful sentence to the offender saying the convict committed a serious offence which attracts custodial sentence.

Passing verdict, First Grade Magistrate Kingsley Buleya concurred with state’s submissions and slapped the convict with 4 years for first and second counts and 12 years for third count.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Yesaya Quoto hails from Mwerekete Village, Traditional Authority Mthwalo in Mzimba District.