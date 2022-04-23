Man in cooler for murder in Kawale

A 30-year-old man identified as Godfrey Nyoni is in police custody at Kawale Police Station on suspicion of murdering 34-year-old Madaliso Simkonda.

Kawale Police Station Publicist Sub Inspector Mabvuto Phiri said the two on April 11, 2022 met at a night club where Nyoni went to drink beer while Simkonda was plying his mang’ina business at Chadza market in Area 23.

During their encounter, the two picked a quarrel and Nyoni hit Simkonda with a fist.

Phiri added that due to the impact, Simkonda fell down and went unconscious since he landed on ground with his head.

“He was taken to Kamuzu Barracks Military Hospital where he was later referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital,” he explained.

Simkonda died on April 13, 2022 at Kamuzu Central Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

The suspect had been on the run until yesterday when Kawale Police detectives spotted him at his workplace at Area 4 Garda World premises and managed to arrest him.

Nyoni will appear before court soon to answer a charge of murder.

He hails from Balala Village in Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu District.