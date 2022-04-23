Hit and run driver kills one person in Mzuzu

A male pedestrian has died after being hit by a motor vehicle at Dunduzu area near Nyangoma Meru Filling station.

The accident occurred on the evening of 22 April, 2022.

The accident involved a yet to be identified motor vehicle and driver coming from the direction of Ekwendeni heading Mzuzu.

On arrival after Dunduzu roadblock near Nyang’oma Meru filling station, the vehicle hit an unknown a male pedestrian who was walking on the road heading towards the opposite direction.

Following the impact, the male pedestrian sustained severe head injuries and was taken to Mzuzu Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, police in the city are appealing to all road users to always report any accident which they have been involved in, as it is a traffic offence not to.

The remains of the deceased are being kept at Mzuzu Central Hospital Mortuary for identification.