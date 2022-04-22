Tree falls on house, kills woman in Nkhata Bay

A 51-year-old woman has died in Nkhata Bay District after a tree fell on her house due to strong winds and heavy rains that affected five villages around Old Maula.

The deceased has been identified as Ella Chembezi of Kalonga Village in Traditional Authority Fukamalaza in the district.

According to reports, there were strong winds accompanied by heavy rains on the night of April 20, 2022 that affected Kalonga, Hanambo, Egama, Muzali and Kanamwali villages. As a result, roofs of nine houses got blown-off.

Due to the strong winds, a tree fell on Chembezi’s house, damaged it and in the process injured her severely. She died on the spot as per confirmation by the medical personnel.

People in other affected houses sustained various degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment at Chintheche Rural Hospital.

An autopsy on the corpse was yet to be conducted.