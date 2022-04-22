Hazel Mak nominated for Zimbabwe Achievers Awards UK

By Roy Kafoteka

Award-winning Malawian singer-songwriter, Hazel Mak, has been nominated for the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards UK 11th Edition Ceremony.

Singing songstress, Hazel Mak, makes history again, this time being recognized and nominated for the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards UK 11th Edition Ceremony in the category of Outstanding Achievement in Music Female Award.

Upon hearing her nomination, the UK based singer was in celebratory mood when she posted to her Facebook page: “Celebrating Zimbabwe independence with this nomination!

“It is with great honour to announce that I have been nominated for Zimbabwe Achievers Awards UK 11th Edition Ceremony in partnership with Express Links Money Transfers, in the category for Outstanding Achievement in Music Female Award.

“From the beginning of my career I can honestly say that the Zimbabwean community have always supported me from the Radio Stations, DJs, Promoters, Management, Producers and Artists. To have been given the chance to be included in this community means the world to me; as I continue on this music path I can only pray that I continue to be worthy of your continued support. I feel appreciated, included and SEEN”.

This becomes Hazel Mak’s second international nomination in five years after securing an All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) award in the category of Best African Act in Diaspora for the song, ‘Jaiva’ featuring Roberto and Tay Grin back in 2018.

Born Hazel Makunganya, Hazel Mak began her music career at the tender age of 11 singing and performing for various events including ‘Miss Malawi’. Her efforts at such a young age did not go unnoticed by Malawian entertainers and soon she grabbed the attention of international and notable standards. Today she has a repertoire of numerous projects with international artists, sharing stages with the likes of Black Motion, Lady Zamar, Prince Kaybee, Ammara Brown, Oliver Mtukudzi, Sauti Sol, Micasa and Freshly Ground.

Zimbabwe Achievers Awards are a unique brand that recognizes, celebrates and honours the incredible feats and innovations of Zimbabweans around the world, culminating in annual awards ceremonies in all 7 editions around the world. Since inception in 2010, the awards have become a premier event on the diaspora social calendar, starting with the flagship ZAA UK edition to branch out to other territories including USA, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Botswana and China.

Other nominees for the awards are Annatoria, Vimbai Rose, Maxine, Sharon Manatsa and Just Chenai.