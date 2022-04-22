Deputy Headteacher arrested for raping learner at school in Blantyre

Police at Kabula in Blantyre are keeping in custody a 39-year-old Deputy Headteacher, Moses Kumambala, on suspicion that he raped a 13-year-old Standard 8 learner at Namiwawa International School.

The suspect, who is a deputy headteacher at Namiwawa International School committed the offence on April 20, 2022 at school.

According to Blantyre Police Spokesperson Peter Mchiza, it is alleged that on the particular day classes ended at exactly midday and soon after classes, the teacher (suspect) went into his office and started marking some learners’ work.

While in the office, a learner (now the victim) came into the deputy headteacher’s office where he asked the teacher for a Science Book which she wanted to borrow from the school.

The teacher took advantage of the presence of the victim in the office and started caressing her before removing her underwears including panties and a thycling.

He then put the underwears on the wall where he keeps office keys and took the learner to another room where he as well removed his underwears like the vest and defiled the girl.

Thereafter, the girl went home crying without taking her underwears which were left in the deputy headteacher’s office.

The deputy headteacher also forgot to put on his vest which he had removed in the office where the act took place since he was busy pleading with the girl to take her underwears.

The parents to the victim reported the matter to the school’s management and the suspect was summoned to the office of the school’s admistrator where the victim revealed everything in his presence, but the suspect refused to have a hand in any of the allegation.

The matter was reported to Kabula Police Unit and the suspect was arrested.

The underwears which were left in his office were found where the victim had mentioned and the vest belonging to the suspect was also found in the room where the victim had told management that defilement had taken place.

Medical results have also indicated that the victim was indeed defiled.

The suspect will appear in court when everything is completed.

Moses Kumambala comes from Chibungo Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chilooko in Ntchisi District.