PIL assures Malawians of adequate fuel

By Raphael Likaka

Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) says shortage of forex and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war have greatly affected importation of fuel but the company has assured consumers that it is doing its best to sustain its fuel reserves.

PIL General Manager, Martin Nsimuko, made the assurance in Zomba during a press briefing saying a lot more fuel was in transit hence no need to panic.

He added that the company has been importing adequate fuel to satisfy the country’s demand despite some financial and logistical challenges in the past which have been sorted out with the commercial banks.

“PIL has been operating very well in importing fuel in the country from 1999,” Nsimuko said.

Nsimuko also suggested it would be good if fuel was exported using rail saying this would ensure high volumes of fuel and could also reduce prices of fuel.

He, however, noted that conflicts in Mozambique’s north province of Cabo Delgado could prove to be a set back to fuel transportation by rail through the port at Nacala, he observed

PIL started its operations in 1999 after taking over from PCC .