Malawians mourn Chris Kele

Malawians are mourning the death of Chris Kele, the musician, guitarist and music producer who died yesterday in South Africa.

Kele, real name Christopher Chipwaila, lived in South Africa for close to 11 years.

His fellow musician Solace Lington said Kele had been unwell for a month and died yesterday morning at a hospital in Johannesburg.

Writing on Facebook, his brother Mada Chipwaila, said arrangements were being made to bring Kele’s body to Malawi.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the demise of my young brother, Christopher Chipwaila, who most knew as Chris Kele, in south Africa this morning.

“The family is currently working on repatriating the body back home for the burial. In the mean time we will keep you updated on the arrangements,” Mada said.

Malawians musicians took to Facebook to pay tribute to Kele.

“Chris kele Why so early bro You called few months ago asking me few things about Malawi for you were getting ready to come home. Did you mean this This hurts RIP,” wrote musician Lulu.

Another musician Code Sangala said: “It’s starting to register that the news is actually real. Still processing, still shocked. One of Malawi’s guitar greats, rest well Chris Kele. Thank you for your bass line on # nkhawa. We were honored to work with you on our first album. Terrible loss to the Malawi music industry! Gutted!”

Artist Nyago said Kele was her first music producer.

While Mahara Mhango said: “Today is a sad day, we have lost a true legend, a brother and friend. Sleep well my friend Chris Kele tizakumana denga denga!!!”