Malawi Police officer arrested for raping 13-year-old migrant

A Malawi Police officer is in custody in Karonga on allegations that he raped a 13-year-old migrant.

The child was part of a group of migrants who were being transported towards Mzuzu in a UTM vehicle.

Reports indicate that the officer Clement Temuwa intercepted the vehicle and he allegedly also raped the child.

Northern Region Police spokesperson, Maurice Chapola, has confirmed the arrest of Temuwa.

The police have also arrested UTM regional secretary Jane Mbale and a 38-year-old man identified as Patience Kondowe who are suspected of aiding and abetting illegal immigrants.

The two allegedly used the UTM vehicle Registration Number BX 9473 to ferry illegal immigrants from the border between Malawi and Tanzania. The vehicle has since been impounded by Police.

UTM Spokesperson Frank Mwenifumbo said the matter is in the hands of police and they will leave the law enforcers to do their work.