Tension at QECH: Family members refuse to collect body of their relative

There is tension at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital’s Mortuary in Blantyre as members of a bereaved family are refusing to collect the body of their relative because they allegedly found cuts on his head and neck which were not there yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Norman Kadewere who was a minibus driver and he died yesterday.

Speaking to Malawi24, a brother to the deceased Joseph Kadewere said they are not collecting the body until they are told the truth about the cuts in the head and on the neck.

“We brought Norman’s body here yesterday as he was already prounced dead, and we left him at the mortuary only today to realize some cuts on the head and neck we are suspecting that something wrong happened behind our back” Joseph has narrated.

Currently, police are at the Mortuary and are planning to take the body to Chiradzulu Hospital as the Doctor who was on duty during the time is in Chiradzulu.