Husband, wife and minibus driver die in accident

A man, his wife and a minibus driver have died in Chikwawa after a minibus collided head-on with a motorcycle last night.

The accident occurred near Kulima village in Ngabu along the Blantyre-Chikwawa M1 road.

The minibus, a Toyota Hiace registration number BX 8070, was coming from Nchalo heading to Ngabu with 10 passengers on board.

The husband and wife were riding a Yamaha AG 200 motorcycle travelling from the opposite direction.

At a place around Kulima, the minibus tried to overtake another vehicle resulting in the head-on collision with the Yamaha.

The husband and wife were pronounced dead upon arrival at Ngabu Rural Hospital.