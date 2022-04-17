MUBAS students wanted by Police over murder of theft suspect

Malawi Police have launched investigations in order to arrest Malawi University of Business and Applied Science (MUBAS) students who assaulted to death a person accused of being a thief.

The victim who is yet to be identified was killed yesterday afternoon at MUBAS campus.

Malawi Police Deputy Spokesperson Harry Namwaza said MUBAS are alleged to have dragged the suspect into their campus while heavily assaulting him.

“An effort was made by some police officers who were around to rescue him but the students started pelting stones at the officers,” said Namwaza.

After chasing away the officers, the students continued assaulting the alleged suspect until he died. They then set his body on fire and Police later went to the campus to collect the body.

According to Namwaza, once those involved in the act of mob justice are found, they will be arrested and prosecuted

The law enforcers have since condemned the act of mob justice and have urged people to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

The incident comes as students at MUBAS have been complaining of lack of security at the campus and surrounding areas, saying they are attacked by thugs when walking to hostels which are outside campus.