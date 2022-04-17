5000 people to benefit from free water connection in Northern Region

The Northern Region Water Board will connect water to a maximum of 5000 households in the Northern Region of Malawi for free during the current financial year.

Spokesperson for Northern Water board Edward Nyirenda disclosed this to the media saying that these 5000 are part of the free water connection beneficiaries.

It is not clear yet of the total number of applicants for free water connection. Those eligible to benefit in the free water connection must have valid Malawian ID and must apply and consideration will be made on first served basis.

In a statement recently, the board said it will continue to determine the number of free water connections from time to time based on cost affordability.

Free water connection is one of the Tonse Alliance government’s campaign promises. The Tonse Alliance also promised Malawians that it will introduce free electricity connections across the country.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia has dissolved the board of the National Water Resources Authority (NWRA) which was there since 2018.

The ministry in a statement did not disclose the reason for her decision. However, the dissolution is in accordance with Section 32 of the General Interpretation Act which empowers the responsible Minister to appoint or dissolve the Board.