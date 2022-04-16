MUST graduand sets up engineering firm

By Raphael Likaka

A 22-year-old Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) graduand, Peter Ngwira, has set up a company, Nyasa Engineering Consultancy Limited at Area 49 in Lilongwe which currently employs 100 young people in the manufacturing of organic fertilizers, irrigation equipment and other innovations.

Ngwira who studied Chemical Engineering at a MUST and is awaiting graduation told Malawi24 that he decided to establish Nyasa Engineering Consultancy Limited after observing that young people graduating from the faculty of engineering find difficulties to get employment.

Ngwira said another reason for setting up the company was to offer job opportunity to fellow young people who will be graduating from the engineering programme. He further said that Nyasa Engineering Consultancy Limited wants to build a Film of professionals to have a community that will offer high technology and innovation solutions for social and economic development.

“I decided to start the Nyasa Engineering Consultancy Limited to create job opportunities to those that will be graduating from engineering programmes and giving job opportunities to those that are not currently working,” he said.

Ngwira added that he was also inspired by the State Vice President, Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, during the 2021 virtual Engineers Annual Conference on February 26, 2021 when Chilima talked about the need to manufacture durable products within the country to minimise importation of goods.

He said the establishment of Nyasa Engineering Consultancy Limited will minimise importation of organic fertiliser, electrical appliances, irrigation equipment and other important equipment, adding this will cut importation costs.

“Nyasa Engineering Consultancy Limited will help Malawi in reducing costs of importing goods from outside the country because some of the things will be manufactured in the country,” said Ngwira.

One of the students at MUST who is also doing internship at Nyasa Engineering Consultancy Limited, Faith Mercy Banda, 19, said she is now able to make organic fertilisers, irrigation equipment, electrical appliances and many more.

She therefore appealed to fellow students to be focused in their education and to dream of becoming celebrated engineers.

“Never underrate yourself, believe in yourself and be focused on your education so that you should become a celebrated engineer,” she advised fellow young people.

Some projects done by Nyasa Engineering Consultancy Limited are Wi-Fi Solar Moderns, Digitization of Mining Industry, Production of organic fertilizer NPK, Soil Science and engineering and Immunotherapy.

Nyasa Engineering Consultancy Limited was registered in 2021 to offer high technology and innovative solutions for Social and economic development.

The company has since registered more than 100 young people that have just graduated from the MUST faculty of engineering on internship as junior consultants