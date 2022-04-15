Rihanna, A$AP Rocky cheating scandal: Malawians weigh in on claims of split

Fans allover the world including Malawi are convinced that pregnant celebrity, Rihanna, has parted ways with rapper A$AP Rocky amid claims that he cheated with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

A fashion influencer sparked the rumour mill on the eve of Easter Friday when he tweeted that A$AP, real name Rakim Mayers, had cheated on the pregnant star with miss Muaddi.

Both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been trending ever since following the tweet.

All the three stars rocked on the matter are yet to comment. That, however, has not stopped Malawians on social media, particularly on Twitter, from weighing in on the alleged split. Here are some tweets from Twitter Malawi and their International tweeps.

Allegedly the other woman…Amina Muaddi… A$ap’s other?

Wow…men will humble you pic.twitter.com/WcXKNmoGNe — Liz Daisy 🌼 (@Sunshyn___) April 15, 2022

Rihanna’s IG story 1 hour ago. pic.twitter.com/Z88a2PCfJJ — The Distro. ➐ (@DemobreyPilDash) April 15, 2022

Nobody Judas after ASAP Rocky just betrayed Rihanna’s trust on Good Friday 😂 pic.twitter.com/Skb23HB6OA — Recovery Simp (@Sean1Africa) April 15, 2022

Rihanna’s baby in the womb finding out that dad cheated on mom: pic.twitter.com/ALuZVGWxph — Best Vision TV (@Bestvisiontv) April 15, 2022

ASAP Rocky cheating is the motivation Rihanna needs to create that album pic.twitter.com/1LgqJ7KjKq — 🖤🖤🖤 (@just_that_gent) April 15, 2022

My bf is even surprised Asap Rocky cheated on the pregnant Rihanna. That time he’s cheated on me 4 times already this year alone. Amadoda izinja. — Ms Patite (@Ms_Patite) April 15, 2022

now how you gonna cheat on rihanna or beyoncé… are you kidding me? — anania (@Anania00) April 15, 2022

If A$AP Rocky did really cheat on Rihanna that means now she, Beyonce, JLo and Halle Berry (all gorgeous successes queens) have all been cheated on…. 😩 MEN AINT SHIT!!! pic.twitter.com/nk9YfIYbN7 — Izzy (@IZExMtv) April 15, 2022

However, the claims remain unsubstantiated.