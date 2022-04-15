Man gets 10 years in prison for sexually abusing boy

The First Grade Magistrate court in Nkhata Bay has sentenced Alick Mpangananji to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy with mental health problems in the district.

The court heard through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Andrew Singini that Mpangananji, in the evening of March 19, 2022, was caught pants down by two men while he was sexually abusing the victim who is reported to be of unsound mind.

The court further heard that Mpangananji took advantage of the boy’s vulnerability and persuaded him and took him from the place where he was playing with his friends to the material place where he committed the offence.

The matter was reported to the victim’s mother who further conveyed the same report to Nkhata Police Station where investigation was launched that led to the arrest of the suspect during the same night; he was immediately charged with sodomy.

The victim was referred to the district hospital where medical examination results revealed that he was really sodomized.

In court, the suspect denied the charge. However, the medical report plus four state witnesses that testified, proved the matter beyond doubt such that the court eventually convicted him.

In subsequent appearance in court on April 14, 2022, the prosecutor asked the court to pass a deterrent sentence against the convict saying that he committed the offence while having knowledge that the victim has mental problems.

In mitigation Mpangananji, said his home district is Kasungu which is far and that he has no relatives within Nkhata Bay. He therefore asked the court to just leave him so that he should go back to his home district which is far away.

First Grade Magistrate Ezekiel Kamtikana when passing sentence downplayed the mitigating factors and concurred with the state. Kamtikana said what the convict did is unnatural and against the law. He further said that he even worsened the matter by taking advantage of the boy’s mental problem.

Kamtikana therefore sentenced Mpangananji to 10 years IHL with effect from the date of arrest.

Alick Mpangananji is from Chimpamira Village in Traditional Authority Wimbe in Kasungu District.