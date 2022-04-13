Primary school teacher commits suicide at Jenda

Salome Chibwe, a primary school teacher at Kamalambo School at Jenda trading center in Mzimba, has died after hanging herself in her bedroom.

Chibwe reportedly went insane on Sunday April 9 , 2022 and was taken to a Pastor for prayers. It was reported that her mental health had improved.

However, on Tuesday family members found her hanging in her bedroom.

Postmoterm conducted at Jenda Health Center revealed that death was due to suffocation caused by strangulation.

Salome Chibwe aged 54 hailed from Mngoniwawo Shaba village in Tradition Authority Mzukuzuku in Mzimba district