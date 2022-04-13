Preview: Dedza Dynamos vs Nyasa Big Bullets

Nyasa Big Bullets will be looking to dislodge Blue Eagles FC from the top of the 2022 TNM Super League when they travel away to Dedza Dynamos at Balaka Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s a game of two of the only three clubs yet to test a defeat in the current season.

The People’s Team, who are coming from a tough outing to Blue Eagles in which they drew 1-1, have never faced the newly promoted side but Balaka Stadium is not a strange venue for the defending champions who command a huge following wherever they go to play their matches.

However, head coach Kalisto Pasuwa has warned his players not to underestimate their opponents, saying facing a side which is new to the league is very dangerous hence asking them to be very careful.

“A good match against a very good side which we have never faced before. Playing a team which you have never faced before is dangerous and when you look at the log table, they are doing very well. As Bullets, we need to do everything in order for us to come up with a result so we have been pushing our boys to avoid complacency.”

He added: “We have got much respect for these newly promoted side because they were playing in the Premier Division where most of the times is about men to men marking where they still have energy which is a good sign of football which we hope the best team of the day will carry all the points,” he told reporters during a pre-match press conference soon after the training session.

The Dedza based outfit has impressed in the league in their maiden season, registering two wins and a draw from three games.

They are third placed team and their head coach Dan Dzinkambani says Bullets is a beatable side.

“It’s a very beatable side and we cannot wait to play them. We are very much ready to face the defending champions and we are looking forward to a good game this afternoon,” Dzinkambani told the local media.

The rookies will rely heavily on former Karonga United forward Clement Nyondo and Extreme FC striker Promise Kamwendo. The duo have already registered their names on the scoresheet this season.

On the other hand, Bullets will still rely on Babatunde Adepoju, Chimwemwe Idana and Macfallen Mgwira to lead in the attack.

The trio have been very instrumental for The People’s Team in the ongoing season.

A win for Bullets will see them dislodging the current log leaders who have ten points but a better goal difference will place the league champions on the top of the standings.

Dedza Dynamos can also climb top if they beat The People’s Team with a wider margin.

Kick off for the game is 14:30 PM and will be live on Mpira TV and local radio stations.