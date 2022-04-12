Thugs kill secondary school student in Dedza

Three masked men beat up a Form 4 student and forced him to drink poisonous substance in Dedza.

The student has been identified as Cosmas Malekano who was studying at Umbwi Secondary School.

Dedza Police Spokesperson Edward Kabango said Malekano was attacked and beaten by the three masked men on the night of 11 April Malekano as he was going for studies.

The men also forced Malekano to drink poisonous substance.

Malekano was found lying unconscious within the campus and was rushed to Dedza District Hospital where he has died.

Yesterday, classes were suspended at Umbwi Secondary School in Dedza as students demonstrated their anger over the attack by pelting stones at cars passing by the M1 road.

Some students at the school also threatened to go to nearby villages to hunt for the thugs who attacked their fellow student.