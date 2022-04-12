Man steals from police hopefuls claiming he was sent by MCP, State House

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has demanded the arrest of a man accused of stealing money from over 70 young people by lying that he would recruit them into the Malawi Police Service.

The man, identified as Chipiliro Kaliopa, was allegedly collecting K150,000 from each person and claimed that he was acting on orders from State House and MCP.

Kaliopa who reportedly stay at Nathenje in Lilongwe was also claiming that that he was sent by Minister of Homeland Security Jean Sendeza to recruit police officers on behalf of the ministry.

Yesterday, Sendeza distanced herself from the bogus recruitment after over 70 youth claiming to be MCP members were sent back from Malawi Police training schools.

MCP has also released a statement through its publicity secretary Maurice Munthali who has expressed dismay over the conduct of Kaliopa.

“It was disheartening to learn that the young people whom he directed to Mtakataka and Kanjedza Police Training Schools were sent back and became stranded.

“Malawi Congress Party distances itself from Kaliopa and his claim.

“As a law abiding political party, MCP has got no hand in this and we condemn this criminal act categorically,” said Munthali

He then urged Malawi Police to apply the appropriate law on Kaliopa.