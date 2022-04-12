Four arrested over Chamba in Mzimba

Malawi Police at Jenda in Mzimba have arrested four people for being found with cannabis Sativa (Chamba).

The four have been identified as Kondwani Mwanuka 27, Patrick Mponda aged 38, Julian Ngulube, and Felix Nkhata aged 27.

Jenda Police spokesperson Alfred Lucio said the suspects were intercepted at Kathundu Trading Centre with 50kg bags which they intended to transport to Lilongwe.

The four will appear before court to answer charges related to possession of cannabis sativa without a license.

Mwanuka and Mponda come from the area of Traditional Authority Mzikubola in Mzimba, Ngulube from Traditional Authority Mabilabo in the same district while Nkhata is from Traditional Authority Zilakoma in Nkhata-bay.