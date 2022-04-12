Abida Mia donates wheelchairs to physically challenged persons

Member of Parliament (MP) for Chikwawa Mkombezi, Abida Sidik Mia, has donated wheelchairs to physically challenged persons at N’gabu Rural Hospital in Chikwawa district.

Mia made the donation of 10 wheelchairs on Sunday. The legislator donated five wheelchairs to physically challenged persons and five to Ngabu Rural Hospital in Chikwawa for ease of patient movement.

“The 4 physically challenged beneficiaries were drawn from my Chikwawa Nkombedzi Constituency and one from Chikwawa South Constituency,” she said.

Abida Sidik Mia who is also the Minister of Water and Sanitation added that she was moved to source the wheelchairs after having noted the challenges that persons with disabilities encounter in moving from one place to another particularly over long distances in the rural areas.

“I was also aware of the acute shortage of wheelchairs at our rural hospital. I am most grateful to the Malawi Relief Fund-UK where I sourced the donations and in particular, I thank the Fund’s program Manageress, Mrs Monila Bakali Abdullah, for her presence during the handover ceremony,” Mia said.

The Malawi Minister then urged people in the constituency to show love to the physically challenged persons.

“I reiterate the message I conveyed to the constituents yesterday that we must show love to the disabled in our communities as the unimpeachable assertion remains that disability is not inability. The physically challenged can do wonders and contribute to the development of our nation if we shower them with love and support,” she says.

After the wheelchair handover event, Abida Sidik Mia distributed maize and food packs in different areas of her constituency as a way of continued support and solidarity following the devastating effects of Cyclone Ana and Gombe.