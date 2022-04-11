Majority of Malawians happy with Chakwera, says Kazako

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako has claimed that the majority of Malawians are happy with the leadership of President Lazarus Chakwera.

Kazako made the remarks this morning during Government Face the Press in Lilongwe.

Kazako claimed that some people who were benefiting from theft of government funds in the past are not happy but many Malawians are satisfied with the way Chakwera is running the country.

“Many people are happy and proud with the way Chakwera is managing affairs of the country and they trust the president and know that the current administration will fix many issues in the coming months,” said Kazako.

He added that the Chakwera administration has already started paying compensations to people affected by some road projects and there are expectations that construction of the concerned roads will start soon.

Kazako at the press conference also said that president Chakwera’s administration is fighting corruption and fixing broken systems and in the process some corruption cases are being revealed.

According to Kazako, many of the cases are those which happened during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration but when such cases are revealed, people claim that the money has been stolen under Tonse Alliance.

He gave an example of theft of K300 million at Higher Education Loans and Grants Board which he said happened between 2019 and 2018.

Kazako claimed that Malawi would not have been facing some of the challenges it is facing if billions of taxpayers’ money were not stolen in the past.

“That is why you see some people organizing protests and getting angry. Sometimes such people are angry because there is now no opportunity to steal billions in government funds and share amongst themselves,” said Kazako.

The Minister’s claims that Malawians are happy with Chakwera comes a day after the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) hiked fuel prices by up to 31 percent. Prices of basic commodities such as bread, sugar and maize have also been rising over the past months.

According to Centre for Social Concern, on average, a single family now requires a minimum of K244,000 per month in order to survive. Centre for Social Concern’s Bernard Mphepo said Government needs to raise the minimum wage from K50,000 to K100,000 and raise salaries of civil servants.