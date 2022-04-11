Inkosi Gomani tells Chakwera to fire officials who lie to him

A few hours after Minister of Information Gospel Kazako claimed that a majority of Malawians are happy with President Lazarus Chakwera’s leadership, Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V has asked the president to fire any government official who lies to him about the situation in Malawi.

Gomani was speaking during a development rally which Chakwera held at Kuyenda Primary School in Ntcheu District this morning. The rally was held after Chakwera inspected crops in the district.

Gomani said it is good that Chakwera left his palace in Lilongwe to visit people in the area and see for himself how people are living in the villages.

He then advised Chakwera to fire any government official who lie to the president about the situation in the country.

“I am saying this because as president you are indebted to all Malawians and not just individuals.

“People in the country voted for you and Vice President Saulos Chilima to develop the country.

“As president, you should not aim to please a small section of the society because as Malawians we will lose another five years just as it happened in the past,” said Gomani.

His remarks came hours after Minister of Information Gospel Kazako, at a press briefing in Lilongwe early this morning, claimed that a majority of Malawians are happy with Chakwera’s leadership.

“Many people are happy and proud with the way Chakwera is managing affairs of the country and they trust the president and know that the current administration will fix many issues in the coming months,” said Kazako.

Currently, Malawians are complaining about a rise in prices of goods such as cooking oil, sugar and bread which has led to a high cost of living.

There have also been concerns over high levels of corruption and the failure by authorities to move with speed in prosecuting cases of theft of billions in public funds.