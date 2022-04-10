Police arrest three men, recover items in Chiradzulu

Police in Chiradzulu have arrested three people in connection to a spate of breaking and theft offences that occurred in the district.

The law enforcers have since recovered assorted electronic items in the process.

This follows extensive investigations and intelligence gathering by the district’s Criminal Investigations Department.

On Friday, police arrested the trio and recovered 32-inch Logic plasma screen, MECER monitor, Dell computer box and keyboard, power cables, three laptops: Dell, HP and Toshiba.

Police in the district have since appealed to people whose property were stolen to come and identify them.

The suspects are: Charles William, 19, of Nakwinja Village, Chimwemwe Chitawo, 25, and Gift Mauzu, 27, both from Katunga Village, Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba District.

They will be taken to court soon to answer charges of breaking and theft levelled against them.