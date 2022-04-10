Hazel Mak announces release of her new single “In The Middle”

By Roy Kafoteka

Singer and songwriter Hazel Mak has unveiled her brand new single titled, “In The Middle”.

Coming forth as an early release, this becomes the singer’s first official single of the year, shortly after her previous single, “Night Time Fall” featuring Zimbabwean Saxophonist, Sunny Tee released last year.

Originally slated to drop on 30th April the song came out earlier today morning, after such heavy demand from fans.

Hazel Mak made the official announcement writing on her social media: “You gotta give the people what they want! Due to popular demand we are excited to announce the early release of Hazel Mak latest single ‘In the Middle’ prod by Cakes Tha Vibe & PYY LDK. You asked and we delivered!”…

Before getting its rotation onto streaming platforms, “In The Middle” was first premiered on MBC Radio 2 FM’s program, ‘Made On Monday’ with Joy Nathu for an exclusive listener taste, before hitting the internet for an official roll out.

Born Hazel Makunganya, Hazel Mak began her music career at the tender age of 11 singing and performing for various events including ‘Miss Malawi’. Her efforts at such a young age did not go unnoticed by Malawian entertainers and soon grabbed the attention of international and notable standards. Today she has a repertoire of numerous projects with international artists, sharing the stages with the likes of Black Motion, Lady Zamar, Prince Kaybee, Ammara Brown, Oliver Mtukudzi, Sauti Sol, Micasa and Freshly Ground.

On the local scene, Hazel Mak made history in November 2018 when she grabbed the international award in the category of Best African Act in Diaspora for her track “Jaiva” featuring Tay Grin and Zambian star Roberto becoming one of the first Malawian acts to win an AFRIMA award.

The R’n’B artist teamed up with South African Amapiano producers, Cakes Tha Vibe and Pyy LDK known to have worked with Amapiano artist and comedian Xavier to bless us with a new single “In The Middle”.

Mixed and mastered by Qxnton, the record marks the beginning of a new sound for the UK based artists that’s currently working with Grillyard resident DJ Khanda Cool.

Her alluring vocals that intimately showcase her impressive range with electronic energy, and an afro-pop flare neatly creates a vibrant undeniable feel good summer amapiano anthem.

In The Middle might be setting a tone for what’s coming from Malawi’s Gold in 2022.