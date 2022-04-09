Man found with stolen ESCOM equipment worth K30 million

Police in Blantyre have arrested a Lunzu resident identified as John Nyalama, 43, for being found with Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) equipment valued at around K30 million.

He was arrested on Friday April 8, 2022 in a joint operation conducted by Police and ESCOM.

During the operation, equipment such as bolts, nuts and insulator hooks weighing 5 tones valued at around K30 million were recovered at the suspect’s warehouse in Lunzu. The operation was intelligence driven after an outcry of vandalism of ESCOM equipment.

The suspect will appear in Court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of items suspected to have been stolen.

John Nyalapa hails from Kaliza village Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje District.